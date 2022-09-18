Peterson Wealth Services Increases Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Peterson Wealth Services increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,719 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF accounts for 1.4% of Peterson Wealth Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Peterson Wealth Services’ holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $2,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IHI. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 21.8% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 83,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,083,000 after purchasing an additional 14,907 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 2,073.6% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 22,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 21,690 shares in the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 19,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 445,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,982 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of IHI traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.28. 1,070,493 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,251,277. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 1-year low of $47.24 and a 1-year high of $66.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.40.

