Peterson Wealth Services Makes New $1.38 Million Investment in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Peterson Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 23,493 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,383,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 407.6% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 533 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3,000.0% during the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 498.8% during the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Occidental Petroleum

In related news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $252,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 190,281,578 shares in the company, valued at $4,804,609,844.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $252,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 190,281,578 shares in the company, valued at $4,804,609,844.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 538,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.67 per share, with a total value of $32,103,653.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 188,366,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,239,826,668.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 27,044,561 shares of company stock worth $1,569,641,061. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Occidental Petroleum Trading Down 1.0 %

Several analysts recently commented on OXY shares. Tudor Pickering lowered Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Citigroup lowered Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com lowered Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.74.

Shares of OXY traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.41. 57,451,410 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,259,862. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $24.96 and a 1-year high of $77.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.36 billion, a PE ratio of 6.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.02 and a 200-day moving average of $61.81.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.14. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 60.25% and a net margin of 32.25%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 11.03 EPS for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.13%.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

(Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Featured Articles

