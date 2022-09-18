Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Price Target Cut to $20.00

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Get Rating) had its price target cut by SVB Leerink from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Pharvaris’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.18) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.23) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.90) EPS.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Pharvaris from $34.00 to $18.00 and set a mkt outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered Pharvaris from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Pharvaris from $48.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Pharvaris from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.60.
Pharvaris Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:PHVS opened at $9.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $290.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.88 and a beta of -0.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.13 and its 200-day moving average is $17.88. Pharvaris has a 1 year low of $8.55 and a 1 year high of $27.50.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pharvaris
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Pharvaris by 1,054.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 5,272 shares during the last quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Pharvaris by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 36,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Pharvaris by 2.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 56,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Pharvaris by 23.6% in the first quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 302,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,659,000 after acquiring an additional 57,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Novo Holdings A S increased its stake in Pharvaris by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Novo Holdings A S now owns 516,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,430,000 after acquiring an additional 97,378 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.
About Pharvaris
Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE).
