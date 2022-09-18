Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Price Target Cut to $20.00

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Get Rating) had its price target cut by SVB Leerink from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Pharvaris’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.18) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.23) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.90) EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Pharvaris from $34.00 to $18.00 and set a mkt outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered Pharvaris from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Pharvaris from $48.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Pharvaris from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:PHVS opened at $9.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $290.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.88 and a beta of -0.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.13 and its 200-day moving average is $17.88. Pharvaris has a 1 year low of $8.55 and a 1 year high of $27.50.

Pharvaris ( NASDAQ:PHVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.19. Analysts anticipate that Pharvaris will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Pharvaris by 1,054.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 5,272 shares during the last quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Pharvaris by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 36,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Pharvaris by 2.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 56,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Pharvaris by 23.6% in the first quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 302,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,659,000 after acquiring an additional 57,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Novo Holdings A S increased its stake in Pharvaris by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Novo Holdings A S now owns 516,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,430,000 after acquiring an additional 97,378 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

