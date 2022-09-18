Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Bought by BMS Financial Advisors LLC

BMS Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,104 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International accounts for about 0.5% of BMS Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. BMS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 108.1% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 29,966,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,814,872,000 after buying an additional 15,563,879 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 14.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 65,871,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,187,977,000 after purchasing an additional 8,417,407 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 4.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,933,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,608,836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428,740 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,511,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,066,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,604,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,081,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977,553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.13.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of PM traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $95.56. 10,447,020 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,116,321. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.62. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.64 and a twelve month high of $112.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.43.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 115.36% and a net margin of 11.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 27th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 85.91%.

About Philip Morris International

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.