Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Downgraded to Peer Perform at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research cut shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PSX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Phillips 66 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Monday, June 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $107.79.
Phillips 66 Stock Down 1.4 %
NYSE:PSX opened at $80.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $38.84 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.39. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $63.19 and a 52-week high of $111.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.27.
Phillips 66 Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.42%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phillips 66
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.
Phillips 66 Company Profile
Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Phillips 66 (PSX)
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/12 – 9/16
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.