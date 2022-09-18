Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Downgraded to Peer Perform at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research cut shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PSX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Phillips 66 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Monday, June 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $107.79.

Phillips 66 Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE:PSX opened at $80.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $38.84 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.39. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $63.19 and a 52-week high of $111.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.27.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $49.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.93 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 3.59%. Phillips 66’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 16.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.42%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phillips 66

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

