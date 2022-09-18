Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Purchased by BMS Financial Advisors LLC

BMS Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. BMS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,933,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,968,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547,765 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 11.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,037,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,026,848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,462,425 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 7.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,814,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,748,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206,083 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,189,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $591,925,000 after purchasing an additional 535,197 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 62.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $620,979,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753,700 shares during the period. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phillips 66 Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Phillips 66 stock traded down $1.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.73. 6,839,916 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,857,981. The stock has a market cap of $38.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.95, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.28. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $63.19 and a twelve month high of $111.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.30.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.85. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $49.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 16.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PSX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Monday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Phillips 66 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.79.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Recommended Stories

