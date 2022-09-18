Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Short Interest Update

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,310,000 shares, an increase of 29.1% from the August 15th total of 1,790,000 shares. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Insider Activity at Photronics

In other Photronics news, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total transaction of $47,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 66,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,562,561.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Photronics alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Photronics in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,812,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Photronics by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 94,779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 4,925 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Photronics by 61.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 6,019 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Photronics by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 151,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after buying an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Photronics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $575,000. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Photronics Stock Performance

NASDAQ PLAB traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.54. The company had a trading volume of 2,401,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,644,095. Photronics has a fifty-two week low of $12.18 and a fifty-two week high of $25.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.67. The firm has a market cap of $958.66 million, a P/E ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.11.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Photronics had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 13.07%. The firm had revenue of $219.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Photronics will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Photronics from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Photronics from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price target on Photronics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th.

Photronics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Photronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.