PirateCash Price Up 4.3% This Week (PIRATE)

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded up 6.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. PirateCash has a market capitalization of $193,129.35 and approximately $494.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PirateCash has traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar. One PirateCash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.91 or 0.00272580 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.60 or 0.00111270 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004982 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00068942 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001344 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000988 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00003000 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000199 BTC.

About PirateCash

PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 37,600,470 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. The official website for PirateCash is piratecash.net. The Reddit community for PirateCash is https://reddit.com/r/PirateCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PirateCash

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateCash was launched in 2018, making it one of the green (eco) cryptocurrency networks in existence. PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (Pos) coin, which means it doesn’t require massive computing power to secure the network.PirateCash features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions..online.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PirateCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PirateCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

