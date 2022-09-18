Pivot Token (PVT) Trading Down 6.7% Over Last Week

Pivot Token (PVT) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 18th. One Pivot Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pivot Token has a market cap of $136,637.32 and approximately $829,409.00 worth of Pivot Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Pivot Token has traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Pivot Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005040 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19,838.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004905 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00057663 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 119.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003320 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010262 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005552 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005042 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00064995 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00077064 BTC.

Pivot Token Profile

Pivot Token (CRYPTO:PVT) is a coin. Its launch date was August 7th, 2018. Pivot Token’s total supply is 31,415,926,535 coins and its circulating supply is 5,135,200,000 coins. Pivot Token’s official Twitter account is @pivot_pvt and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pivot Token is www.pivot.one/pc/about. Pivot Token’s official message board is www.pivot.one/pc/u/5b7c0de402b8755e771e8c62.

Buying and Selling Pivot Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Pivot is a community app for those interested in blockchain and world of cryptocurrency. It serves as a tool for the blockchain investor community to collaborate and communicate freely. Pivot started off in China. The Chinese version launched in March 2018 and the international version was launched in July 2018. The main mission of PVT Community is to empower blockchain investors through the community, discover quality projects. The community members can improve their awareness of the blockchain, collaborate within the community, and ultimately guide their investments and entrepreneurship. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pivot Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pivot Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pivot Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pivot Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pivot Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.