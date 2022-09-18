Planning Center Inc. Buys New Position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Planning Center Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,367,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,570,000. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises about 22.5% of Planning Center Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Planning Center Inc. owned about 0.65% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DFAX. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $87,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 6,557.2% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,289,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,270,317 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,354,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,809,000 after buying an additional 1,121,706 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $23,190,000. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $24,712,000.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAX traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.78. 1,366,338 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 847,628. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $20.30 and a 52-week high of $27.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.57 and a 200-day moving average of $22.78.

