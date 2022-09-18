Planning Center Inc. Invests $7.42 Million in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Planning Center Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 186,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,419,000. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF comprises about 5.8% of Planning Center Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Planning Center Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 79,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 15,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 17,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 15,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Performance

DFAT stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 301,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,304. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 52-week low of $38.92 and a 52-week high of $49.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.98.

