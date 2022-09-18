Planning Center Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Planning Center Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 172.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,141,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 722,530 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 147.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 7,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 4,566 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,880,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Axiom Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,076,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSV traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.66. 2,171,814 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,281,905. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $75.53 and a 12 month high of $82.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.11.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.