Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNYW) Short Interest Down 29.4% in August

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNYW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,900 shares, a decrease of 29.4% from the August 15th total of 36,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 261,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Price Performance

Shares of PSNYW stock remained flat at $1.52 during mid-day trading on Friday. 44,748 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,264. Polestar Automotive Holding UK has a one year low of $1.13 and a one year high of $3.35.

About Polestar Automotive Holding UK

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

