Populous Achieves Market Cap of $3.60 Million (PPT)

Populous (PPT) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. One Populous coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0677 or 0.00000343 BTC on major exchanges. Populous has a market cap of $3.60 million and approximately $211,306.00 worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Populous has traded 32.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Populous Coin Profile

Populous was first traded on July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 coins. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here. Populous’ official website is populous.world.

Populous Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Populous is an invoice and trade finance platform built on the Ethereum network. Populous uses XBRL, Z Score formula, Smart Contracts, Stable tokens and other technologies in the cryptoshpere to create a unique trading environment for investors and invoice sellers.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Populous should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Populous using one of the exchanges listed above.

