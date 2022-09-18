Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.25.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. William Blair cut Precision BioSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Precision BioSciences in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Precision BioSciences from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Precision BioSciences Stock Down 7.9 %

Shares of Precision BioSciences stock opened at $1.52 on Tuesday. Precision BioSciences has a 1-year low of $1.11 and a 1-year high of $13.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 4.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $168.45 million, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.49.

Insider Buying and Selling

Precision BioSciences ( NASDAQ:DTIL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.03). Precision BioSciences had a negative net margin of 247.31% and a negative return on equity of 100.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Precision BioSciences will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Precision BioSciences news, CFO John Alexander Kelly purchased 33,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,676.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,701 shares in the company, valued at $176,551.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Precision BioSciences by 77.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 6,967 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Precision BioSciences by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 104,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Precision BioSciences in the 4th quarter valued at $2,165,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Precision BioSciences by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 681,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,043,000 after purchasing an additional 192,243 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Precision BioSciences in the 4th quarter valued at $818,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

About Precision BioSciences

Precision BioSciences, Inc, a clinical stage gene editing company, develops in vivo gene editing and ex vivo allogeneic CAR T therapies in the United States. It offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure genetic disorders. The company also provides Ex vivo Allogeneic CAR T Immunotherapy, a form of immunotherapy in which T cell, a specific type of immune cell is genetically engineered to recognize and kill cancer cells; PBCAR0191, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients with R/R NHL or R/R B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia, or B-ALL; PBCAR19B, an anti-CD19 CAR T candidate built on the stealth cell platform utilizing a single-step gene edit to minimize the risk of chromosome abnormalities; and PBCAR269A, an investigational allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy targeting BCMA for the treatment of R/R multiple myeloma.

