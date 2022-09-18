Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Short Interest Up 20.6% in August

Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,610,000 shares, an increase of 20.6% from the August 15th total of 8,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,580,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.7 days. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Activity

In other Principal Financial Group news, EVP Roberto Walker sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.58, for a total value of $471,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,008 shares in the company, valued at $3,379,568.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Principal Financial Group news, EVP Roberto Walker sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.58, for a total value of $471,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,008 shares in the company, valued at $3,379,568.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wee Yee Cheong sold 2,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total transaction of $191,967.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,722,215. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,422 shares of company stock worth $3,462,066. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Principal Financial Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PFG. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,006,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916,493 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,576,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,060,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,368,000 after acquiring an additional 865,635 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 307.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,133,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,223,000 after acquiring an additional 855,747 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,253,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,017,000 after acquiring an additional 756,508 shares during the period. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Principal Financial Group Price Performance

PFG has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group to $81.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group to $76.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.82.

Shares of NASDAQ PFG traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.01. The company had a trading volume of 3,448,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,734,123. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.34. Principal Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $60.97 and a fifty-two week high of $80.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 13.09%. On average, research analysts expect that Principal Financial Group will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Principal Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is 15.56%.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.