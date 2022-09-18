Procyon Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Procyon Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 113,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,396,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 103.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 48,156,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,616,000 after purchasing an additional 24,488,897 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 97.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 34,383,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,816,000 after purchasing an additional 16,972,352 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 142.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,278,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,946,000 after purchasing an additional 10,728,461 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 111.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,545,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,715,000 after purchasing an additional 9,233,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 108.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,292,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,613,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268,354 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHH traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.92. 2,217,315 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,412,674. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.10 and its 200-day moving average is $22.80. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $20.05 and a 1-year high of $26.54.

