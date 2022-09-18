Procyon Advisors LLC Buys 517 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $750,203,000. Capital International Investors grew its position in CME Group by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,188,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,013,006,000 after buying an additional 2,795,636 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in CME Group by 132.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,382,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $804,626,000 after buying an additional 1,924,772 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in CME Group by 224.1% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 992,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,960,000 after buying an additional 685,884 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in CME Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $145,971,000. 85.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CME Group Price Performance

Shares of CME stock traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $191.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,708,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,313,098. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $199.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.82. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.79 and a 52-week high of $256.94. The company has a market capitalization of $68.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

CME Group Announces Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.05. CME Group had a net margin of 60.43% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. CME Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.39, for a total value of $98,195.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,597 shares in the company, valued at $2,866,704.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other CME Group news, insider Derek Sammann sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.51, for a total transaction of $806,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,686,732.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.39, for a total transaction of $98,195.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,866,704.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,151 shares of company stock worth $2,054,508. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $223.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of CME Group from $246.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of CME Group from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $267.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of CME Group from $216.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.80.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

