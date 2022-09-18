Procyon Advisors LLC Invests $1.98 Million in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Procyon Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 39,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,977,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $57,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,565.9% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 35.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTEB remained flat at $49.11 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 6,744,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,846,685. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.49. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.04 and a 52-week high of $55.23.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.