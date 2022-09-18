Procyon Advisors LLC Purchases 27,042 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Procyon Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,752 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,042 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for about 2.6% of Procyon Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $11,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 11,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. S.C. Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 128.1% during the 2nd quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 189,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,465,000 after buying an additional 7,216 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 14.0% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 18,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA VYM traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $102.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,849,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,157,930. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $98.63 and a 52-week high of $115.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.46.

