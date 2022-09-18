Project Inverse (XIV) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $159,162.00

Project Inverse (XIV) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 17th. During the last week, Project Inverse has traded up 12.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Project Inverse coin can currently be purchased for $0.0096 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges. Project Inverse has a market capitalization of $332,618.07 and $159,162.00 worth of Project Inverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Project Inverse

Project Inverse’s genesis date was February 28th, 2021. Project Inverse’s total supply is 49,964,237 coins and its circulating supply is 34,483,498 coins. Project Inverse’s official website is projectinverse.com. Project Inverse’s official Twitter account is @inverseproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Project Inverse

According to CryptoCompare, “INVERSE is a non-custodial, counter-volatility, decentralized protocol that allows users to take advantage of the downward moves of select assets. INVERSE is powered by the XIV token, a free-floating, inverse-yielding, BEP-20 token.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Inverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Project Inverse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Project Inverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

