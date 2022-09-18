Prometeus Hits Market Capitalization of $85.60 Million (PROM)

Prometeus (PROM) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 18th. Prometeus has a total market capitalization of $85.60 million and $6.86 million worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Prometeus coin can currently be purchased for $5.20 or 0.00025326 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Prometeus has traded 14.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Prometeus alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.6% against the dollar and now trades at $476.37 or 0.02389200 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.80 or 0.00109338 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005016 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005015 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002397 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.29 or 0.00828982 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Prometeus

Prometeus launched on May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,450,000 coins. The official message board for Prometeus is medium.com/prometeus-network. Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @prometeusnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Prometeus is prometeus.io.

Prometeus Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prometeus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Prometeus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Prometeus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prometeus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.