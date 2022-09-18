ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) Shares Acquired by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 485,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 54,029 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management owned 0.81% of ProShares Ultra S&P500 worth $23,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSO. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 137.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 31,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,552,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. MKT Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $292,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 428.2% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sinecera Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the fourth quarter worth $1,190,000.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SSO opened at $46.49 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.66. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a 12-month low of $41.52 and a 12-month high of $74.76.

About ProShares Ultra S&P500

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

