ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) Price Target Lowered to €12.80 at Societe Generale

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Societe Generale from €17.80 ($18.16) to €12.80 ($13.06) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PBSFY. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media from €8.70 ($8.88) to €7.29 ($7.44) in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, July 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media to an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media from €22.00 ($22.45) to €20.00 ($20.41) in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.48.

Shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media stock opened at $1.83 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 12-month low of $1.75 and a 12-month high of $4.70.

About ProSiebenSat.1 Media

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Dating & Video, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, Kabel Eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and Kabel Eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

