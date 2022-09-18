Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) Short Interest Down 30.5% in August

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,700 shares, a decline of 30.5% from the August 15th total of 41,300 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Provident Financial Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of PROV traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.18. 27,991 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,175. Provident Financial has a 52 week low of $13.76 and a 52 week high of $17.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.04. The company has a market capitalization of $103.09 million, a P/E ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.52.

Provident Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. Provident Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.90%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Provident Financial

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 352,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,826,000 after purchasing an additional 8,604 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 30,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M3F Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 689,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,225,000 after purchasing an additional 37,870 shares during the last quarter. 50.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PROV. StockNews.com started coverage on Provident Financial in a report on Saturday, September 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Provident Financial to $15.50 in a research report on Monday, July 4th.

About Provident Financial

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, mortgage, commercial business, and consumer loans.

