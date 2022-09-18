Public Mint Market Capitalization Tops $1.79 Million (MINT)

Public Mint (MINT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. During the last week, Public Mint has traded 11.2% lower against the dollar. One Public Mint coin can now be bought for about $0.0172 or 0.00000086 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Public Mint has a market cap of $1.79 million and $12,088.00 worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00029896 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004647 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000068 BTC.

MM Optimizer (Cronos) (MMO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002376 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Belka (BELKA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Public Mint

Public Mint (MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 104,097,327 coins. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Public Mint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Mint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Public Mint should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Public Mint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

