Q2 2023 Earnings Forecast for BRP Inc. Issued By DA Davidson (TSE:DOO)

BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO – Get Rating) – DA Davidson lowered their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of BRP in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 14th. DA Davidson analyst B. Rolle now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.64 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.69. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for BRP’s current full-year earnings is $12.20 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for BRP’s FY2023 earnings at $11.30 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $12.15 EPS.

DOO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of BRP from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of BRP from C$113.00 to C$114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of BRP from C$126.00 to C$127.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of BRP from C$135.00 to C$138.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of BRP from C$125.00 to C$132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$135.50.

DOO opened at C$90.78 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$93.77 and a 200-day moving average price of C$93.19. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.38. BRP has a one year low of C$73.74 and a one year high of C$125.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.27%.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

