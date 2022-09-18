QuadrantProtocol (EQUAD) Price Down 16.6% This Week

QuadrantProtocol (EQUAD) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 18th. QuadrantProtocol has a market cap of $5.78 million and $1,198.00 worth of QuadrantProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, QuadrantProtocol has traded 16.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One QuadrantProtocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0139 or 0.00000070 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005049 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19,818.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004905 BTC.
- VRES (VRS) traded up 142.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00003678 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00057708 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010272 BTC.
- Theta Network (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005543 BTC.
- TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005046 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00064850 BTC.
- OKB (OKB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00077108 BTC.
About QuadrantProtocol
QuadrantProtocol is a coin. QuadrantProtocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 415,437,335 coins. QuadrantProtocol’s official Twitter account is @explorequadrant. The official message board for QuadrantProtocol is medium.com/quadrantprotocol. The Reddit community for QuadrantProtocol is /r/quadrantprotocol. The official website for QuadrantProtocol is www.quadrantprotocol.com.
QuadrantProtocol Coin Trading
