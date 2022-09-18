Railgun Price Down 23.7% Over Last Week (RAIL)

Railgun (RAIL) traded down 8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. During the last seven days, Railgun has traded 23.7% lower against the US dollar. Railgun has a total market capitalization of $30.30 million and $321,746.00 worth of Railgun was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Railgun coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.53 or 0.00002673 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005073 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19,712.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004967 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.38 or 0.00057750 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010327 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 49.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002290 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005515 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005072 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00064201 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00077307 BTC.

About Railgun

Railgun is a coin. It was first traded on July 3rd, 2021. Railgun’s total supply is 57,500,000 coins. The official website for Railgun is railgun.ch. Railgun’s official Twitter account is @railgun_project and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Railgun

According to CryptoCompare, “Railgun is a collection of smart contracts that verify zero-knowledge proofs, allowing users to make send or receive transactions without revealing any assets, amounts, or identities and interact with smart contracts such as those used for DEX trading, yield farming and other dApps (decentralized Apps), in much the same way. Telegram “

