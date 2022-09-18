Range Financial Group LLC Has $1.07 Million Stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Range Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,432 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Gartner by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 175 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Gartner by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 124 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Gartner by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in Gartner by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in Gartner by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 724 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Gartner

In related news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 10,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.26, for a total value of $3,067,660.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,167,041 shares in the company, valued at $343,413,484.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 10,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.26, for a total value of $3,067,660.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,167,041 shares in the company, valued at $343,413,484.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.02, for a total value of $199,962.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,102.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,640 shares of company stock worth $7,006,015. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gartner Trading Down 0.8 %

IT stock opened at $300.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.83, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.40. Gartner, Inc. has a twelve month low of $221.39 and a twelve month high of $368.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $283.87 and a 200-day moving average of $274.63.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 497.67% and a net margin of 14.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on IT shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Gartner from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Gartner from $334.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Gartner from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Gartner from $315.00 to $265.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.67.

About Gartner

(Get Rating)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

