Range Financial Group LLC Has $1.15 Million Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Range Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,548 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Intrua Financial LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 18,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 4.7% in the first quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 4,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 10,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 59.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MO stock opened at $42.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $76.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.77. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $41.00 and a one year high of $57.05.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 488.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 387.63%.

Several brokerages have commented on MO. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

