Range Financial Group LLC Has $725,000 Position in Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV)

Range Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the quarter. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Veritiv were worth $725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Veritiv by 1,106.1% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Veritiv by 1,390.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veritiv in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veritiv in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Veritiv in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. 96.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:VRTV opened at $113.86 on Friday. Veritiv Co. has a twelve month low of $79.95 and a twelve month high of $161.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 6.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $123.32 and a 200-day moving average of $128.67.

Veritiv ( NYSE:VRTV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.50 by $1.62. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter. Veritiv had a return on equity of 41.53% and a net margin of 3.64%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Veritiv Co. will post 21.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, as well as facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Packaging, Facility Solutions, Print, and Publishing and Print Management (Publishing).

