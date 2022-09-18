Range Financial Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Range Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,960 shares during the quarter. H&R Block accounts for approximately 2.4% of Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Range Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of H&R Block worth $3,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in H&R Block in the 2nd quarter worth $256,000. Park National Corp OH bought a new position in H&R Block in the 2nd quarter worth $225,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in H&R Block by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 726,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,921,000 after purchasing an additional 173,654 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in H&R Block by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 41,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 4,289 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in H&R Block in the 1st quarter worth $695,000. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HRB stock opened at $44.93 on Friday. H&R Block, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.08 and a 52-week high of $48.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.43.

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.19. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 2,398.97% and a net margin of 15.99%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. H&R Block’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

H&R Block declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, August 9th that allows the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 17.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a positive change from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.53%.

In other news, CFO Tony G. Bowen sold 64,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.35, for a total transaction of $3,130,227.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,794 shares in the company, valued at $3,858,039.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Tony G. Bowen sold 64,741 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.35, for a total value of $3,130,227.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,858,039.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Karen A. Orosco sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,037,985. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,821 shares of company stock worth $6,287,989 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HRB. StockNews.com cut H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on H&R Block from $20.00 to $22.60 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on H&R Block from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

