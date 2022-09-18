Range Financial Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Range Financial Group LLC cut its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,022 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 379 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $630,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPX. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the first quarter worth $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the first quarter worth $39,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the first quarter worth $40,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 51.6% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. 91.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

Louisiana-Pacific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LPX opened at $52.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $49.98 and a 52 week high of $79.77.

Louisiana-Pacific Dividend Announcement

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The building manufacturing company reported $4.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by ($0.19). Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 30.50% and a return on equity of 94.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 12.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LPX. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Bank of America cut shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.33.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.