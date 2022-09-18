Range Financial Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Range Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,422 shares during the quarter. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in APA were worth $686,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in APA by 117.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new stake in APA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in APA by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of APA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of APA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. 83.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on APA shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on APA from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Citigroup raised APA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Mizuho cut their target price on APA from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on APA from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on APA from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.31.

Shares of APA stock opened at $40.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The stock has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 3.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.50. APA Co. has a 1 year low of $18.52 and a 1 year high of $51.95.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.37. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. APA had a net margin of 32.57% and a return on equity of 622.55%. On average, research analysts predict that APA Co. will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.62%.

APA declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to buyback 40,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

