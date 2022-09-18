Range Financial Group LLC Sells 1,410 Shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG)

Range Financial Group LLC lowered its position in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,410 shares during the quarter. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Employers were worth $1,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Employers by 510.1% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Employers by 49.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new position in Employers in the first quarter valued at $221,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Employers in the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Employers in the first quarter valued at $236,000. Institutional investors own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

EIG opened at $36.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 0.05. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.18 and a 52 week high of $43.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.49.

Employers ( NYSE:EIG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $135.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.72 million. Employers had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 7.92%. The firm’s revenue was down 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Employers’s payout ratio is 56.83%.

In other Employers news, CEO Katherine H. Antonello purchased 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.81 per share, for a total transaction of $491,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,825,504.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

