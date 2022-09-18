Range Financial Group LLC Sells 1,468 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Range Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,989 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,468 shares during the period. Amdocs accounts for approximately 1.0% of Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $1,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Amdocs by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 12,507 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amdocs by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Amdocs by 4.1% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ increased its position in shares of Amdocs by 1.4% in the first quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 10,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amdocs by 58.0% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Amdocs from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com cut Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Amdocs from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.33.

Amdocs Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DOX opened at $81.80 on Friday. Amdocs Limited has a 12-month low of $68.33 and a 12-month high of $90.77. The stock has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.73 and a 200-day moving average of $83.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.14. Amdocs had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 12.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Amdocs Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Amdocs’s payout ratio is presently 36.24%.

About Amdocs

About Amdocs

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

