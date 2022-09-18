Range Financial Group LLC Sells 799 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Range Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,697 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 799 shares during the quarter. EOG Resources comprises about 1.1% of Range Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 6,028 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in EOG Resources by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,411 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC raised its stake in EOG Resources by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 10,269 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in EOG Resources by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 965 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in EOG Resources by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 662 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EOG Resources Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:EOG opened at $121.45 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $112.86 and its 200-day moving average is $118.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.41. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.41 and a 52 week high of $147.99. The firm has a market cap of $71.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.55.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by ($1.51). EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 15.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous special dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on EOG. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $173.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. TD Securities upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.58.

About EOG Resources

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

