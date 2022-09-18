Rapids (RPD) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $71,192.75

Rapids (RPD) traded up 9.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. In the last seven days, Rapids has traded 34.9% higher against the US dollar. Rapids has a market cap of $71,192.75 and $35,336.00 worth of Rapids was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rapids coin can currently be bought for $0.0069 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Rapids alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002341 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 142.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Crypto Sports Network (CSPN) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000119 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rapids Coin Profile

Rapids (CRYPTO:RPD) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Rapids’ total supply is 17,418,549 coins and its circulating supply is 10,387,847 coins. Rapids’ official Twitter account is @RapidsRPD and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Rapids is www.rapidsnetwork.io.

Buying and Selling Rapids

According to CryptoCompare, “Rapids Coin (RPD) is an open-source blockchain project implementing cryptocurrencies throughout Social Networking platforms. Any transactions online can be completed efficiently, economically, and almost effortlessly utilizing Rapids Coin across the Social Networking platform of the users' choice. Rapids Coin strives to make the experience of sending cryptocurrency, the most straightforward action to accomplish online, focusing on the user experience as the utmost importance and providing an atmosphere of community and technological development.”Rapids Masternode hosting and smart-pool platform – The masternode installation process is fully automated and user-friendly. It takes only a few clicks to activate a masternode.””

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapids directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rapids should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rapids using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rapids Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rapids and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.