Raymond James Boosts BRP (TSE:DOO) Price Target to C$138.00

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$135.00 to C$138.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

DOO has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC upped their price target on shares of BRP from C$125.00 to C$132.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of BRP from C$111.00 to C$113.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of BRP from C$134.00 to C$122.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of BRP from C$126.00 to C$127.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of BRP from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BRP has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$135.50.

DOO opened at C$90.78 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$93.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$93.19. BRP has a twelve month low of C$73.74 and a twelve month high of C$125.00. The firm has a market cap of C$7.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.27%.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

