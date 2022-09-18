Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) Short Interest Update

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,190,000 shares, a decrease of 30.5% from the August 15th total of 3,150,000 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 554,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

RYAM has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Rayonier Advanced Materials stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,153,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,829. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.17 and its 200-day moving average is $4.60. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a fifty-two week low of $2.43 and a fifty-two week high of $8.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.75 million, a P/E ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Rayonier Advanced Materials ( NYSE:RYAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.14). Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative return on equity of 10.29% and a negative net margin of 5.14%. The business had revenue of $399.00 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Rayonier Advanced Materials will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 22,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 7,380 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 9,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Paperboard, and High-Yield Pulp segments. Its products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, cigarette filters, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

