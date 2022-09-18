RealFevr Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $12,074.00 (FEVR)

RealFevr (FEVR) traded up 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 18th. During the last seven days, RealFevr has traded down 8.6% against the dollar. One RealFevr coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. RealFevr has a total market capitalization of $1.34 million and approximately $12,074.00 worth of RealFevr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004905 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 51.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Splintershards (SPS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000408 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00030781 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000569 BTC.

About RealFevr

RealFevr (FEVR) is a coin. Its launch date was July 6th, 2021. RealFevr’s total supply is 15,453,746,771 coins and its circulating supply is 1,630,328,172 coins. RealFevr’s official Twitter account is @realfevr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for RealFevr is www.realfevr.com.

Buying and Selling RealFevr

According to CryptoCompare, “RealFevr is a fantasy football app where players compete in public and private leagues, and can use the $FEVR token to bet on specific matches, to purchase packs of collectibles (NFTs), or to acquire RealFevr NFTs directly from the marketplace – where other fans are selling their collectibles. Telegram Whitepaper “

