Regional REIT (LON:RGL) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Regional REIT (LON:RGL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.

Regional REIT Stock Up 0.9 %

Regional REIT stock opened at GBX 70.30 ($0.85) on Wednesday. Regional REIT has a 1-year low of GBX 66 ($0.80) and a 1-year high of GBX 96 ($1.16). The firm has a market capitalization of £362.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,171.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 71.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 79.17.

Regional REIT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a GBX 1.65 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a yield of 2.29%. Regional REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 105.00%.

Insider Activity at Regional REIT

About Regional REIT

In other news, insider Daniel J.B. Taylor purchased 5,000 shares of Regional REIT stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 74 ($0.89) per share, for a total transaction of £3,700 ($4,470.76). In other news, insider Daniel J.B. Taylor purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 74 ($0.89) per share, for a total transaction of £3,700 ($4,470.76). Also, insider Stephen Inglis purchased 41,891 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 71 ($0.86) per share, for a total transaction of £29,742.61 ($35,938.39).

Regional REIT Limited ("Regional REIT" or the "Company") and its subsidiaries (the "Group") is a United Kingdom ("UK") based real estate investment trust that launched in November 2015. It is managed by London & Scottish Property Investment Management Limited, the Asset Manager, and Toscafund Asset Management LLP, the Investment Manager.

