Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $131.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $80.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $129.27.

Shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $129.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $123.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.90. Reinsurance Group of America has a 1 year low of $94.32 and a 1 year high of $132.80. The stock has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 32.51 and a beta of 0.95.

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $3.08. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 3.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is presently 80.60%.

In related news, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 2,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total transaction of $357,908.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,921 shares in the company, valued at $4,842,189.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the second quarter worth about $442,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 0.3% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 121,927 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,265,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,820 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 10,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the period. 97.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

