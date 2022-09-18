Renaissance Capital LLC Acquires 11,209 Shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Renaissance Capital LLC grew its position in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 36,476 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,209 shares during the period. BioNTech comprises about 2.9% of Renaissance Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Renaissance Capital LLC’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $5,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in BioNTech by 23.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 104,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,884,000 after purchasing an additional 20,029 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the first quarter worth $222,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the first quarter worth $223,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the first quarter worth $9,957,000. Finally, Capital International Ltd. CA raised its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 17.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 17,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651 shares during the period. 13.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BNTX shares. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $223.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank set a $312.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $192.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $177.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $200.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.43.

BioNTech stock traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $145.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 707,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,266. BioNTech SE has a 1-year low of $117.08 and a 1-year high of $374.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 5.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $156.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.99. The company has a market cap of $35.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.03.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $6.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.08 by ($0.63). BioNTech had a return on equity of 88.76% and a net margin of 55.43%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $12.98 EPS. BioNTech’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BioNTech SE will post 33.27 earnings per share for the current year.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

