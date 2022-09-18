Renaissance Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN)

Renaissance Capital LLC increased its position in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,454 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,409 shares during the period. Renaissance Capital LLC’s holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 203,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,047,000 after buying an additional 9,006 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 46,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after buying an additional 3,895 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,795,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,012,000 after buying an additional 707,622 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 359,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 79.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. 28.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reynolds Consumer Products Price Performance

NASDAQ:REYN traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.80. 474,044 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 352,405. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.54 and a 1-year high of $32.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.51 and its 200-day moving average is $28.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 0.32.

Reynolds Consumer Products Dividend Announcement

Reynolds Consumer Products ( NASDAQ:REYN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 7.51%. The business had revenue of $917.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on REYN. Citigroup lowered their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.67.

Reynolds Consumer Products Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

