Renaissance Capital LLC Has $1.94 Million Holdings in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Renaissance Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,578 shares during the quarter. Albertsons Companies accounts for approximately 1.0% of Renaissance Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Renaissance Capital LLC’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $1,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 246.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,406,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,282,000 after buying an additional 5,268,640 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 861.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,389,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,130,000 after buying an additional 2,140,609 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 481.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,740,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,518,000 after buying an additional 1,441,480 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 1,929.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,323,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,951,000 after buying an additional 1,258,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $35,099,000. 63.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Albertsons Companies news, EVP Evan Rainwater sold 25,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total transaction of $691,125.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $539,139.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total transaction of $937,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 80,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,149,656.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Evan Rainwater sold 25,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total transaction of $691,125.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $539,139.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 312,245 shares of company stock worth $8,747,861. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Albertsons Companies Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE ACI traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,573,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,599,953. The stock has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $25.89 and a one year high of $37.99.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.77 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 63.97%. Albertsons Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albertsons Companies Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 25th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ACI. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $42.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Albertsons Companies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Albertsons Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.64.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

