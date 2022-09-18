Renaissance Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH)

Renaissance Capital LLC boosted its stake in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) by 308.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,289 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,444 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC’s holdings in Freshworks were worth $582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd lifted its stake in Freshworks by 119.5% in the 1st quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 6,729,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,587,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663,500 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 147.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,098,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,616,000 after buying an additional 2,443,144 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 34,332.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,443,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,420,000 after buying an additional 3,433,252 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,982,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,324,000 after buying an additional 887,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SC US Ttgp LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the 1st quarter worth about $51,705,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.25% of the company’s stock.
FRSH stock traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.78. The company had a trading volume of 5,265,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,857,241. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion and a PE ratio of -0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.16 and a 200 day moving average of $15.51. Freshworks Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.51 and a 12 month high of $53.36.
FRSH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Freshworks from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Freshworks from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Freshworks in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Freshworks from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Freshworks from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.23.
Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. Freshworks Inc was formerly known as Freshdesk Inc and changed its name to Freshworks Inc in June 2017. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.
