ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ:RNW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200,000 shares, a growth of 20.8% from the August 15th total of 2,650,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 844,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

ReNew Energy Global Stock Up 0.6 %

ReNew Energy Global stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.99. The stock had a trading volume of 766,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,448. ReNew Energy Global has a 52-week low of $5.06 and a 52-week high of $12.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 0.30.

ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.05). ReNew Energy Global had a negative return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 26.87%. The company had revenue of $232.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.50 million. On average, analysts predict that ReNew Energy Global will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of ReNew Energy Global

About ReNew Energy Global

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNW. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 556.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,895 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,467 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in ReNew Energy Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ReNew Energy Global in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.54% of the company’s stock.

ReNew Energy Global Plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. The company operates through Wind Power and Solar Power segments. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy projects, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers.

