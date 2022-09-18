Reviewing Nuvei (NVEI) & Its Rivals

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) is one of 234 publicly-traded companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Nuvei to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Nuvei and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Nuvei alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuvei 9.08% 9.12% 5.15% Nuvei Competitors -41.33% -7,275.14% -4.91%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

29.0% of Nuvei shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.9% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.3% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Nuvei $724.53 million $102.29 million 61.82 Nuvei Competitors $3.34 billion $326.47 million 28.86

This table compares Nuvei and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Nuvei’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Nuvei. Nuvei is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Nuvei and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuvei 0 4 10 0 2.71 Nuvei Competitors 790 5665 11791 270 2.62

Nuvei presently has a consensus target price of $66.92, indicating a potential upside of 112.23%. As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 36.99%. Given Nuvei’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Nuvei is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Nuvei beats its competitors on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Nuvei Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It provides a suite of payment solutions to support lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels. The company sells and distributes its solutions through direct sales, indirect sales for small-and-medium sized businesses, and eCommerce resellers. Nuvei Corporation was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.